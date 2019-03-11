VVIP chopper case: Delhi court seeks Tihar response to ED request to question Christian Michel in jail

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 4:07 PM

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail.

VVIP chopper case, Christian Michel, Delhi court, AgustaWestland chopper case, Enforcement Directorate, latest news on VVIP chopper caseMichel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. (PTI)

A Delhi court Monday sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to interrogate Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper case, inside the prison. The jail authority has been asked to submit its response by Tuesday.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail. He was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai The court had earlier lashed out at the jail’s authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

