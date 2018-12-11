  • Rajasthan

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court allows CBI plea to take Christian Michel’s signature, handwriting samples

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:12 PM

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the CBI plea seeking permission to take specimens of signature and handwriting samples of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Christian Michel, VVIP chopper scam, Delhi court, AgustaWestland VVIP scam, AgustaWestland VVIP dealThe CBI has said Michel’s handwriting and signature samples are required to match them with the documents which are already in the possession of the agency.

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the CBI plea seeking permission to take specimens of signature and handwriting samples of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order after Michel’s counsel said he has no objections to the CBI’s plea and he wanted to prove his client’s innocence.

READ | VVIP Chopper case: Delhi Court grants further 5-day remand of Christian Michel

The CBI has said Michel's handwriting and signature samples are required to match them with the documents which are already in the possession of the agency.

