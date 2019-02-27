VVIP Chopper case accused Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to turn approver

VVIP Chopper case accused Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested from Dubai and deported to India, moved a local Delhi court to turn approver in the case.

VVIP Chopper case accused Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested from Dubai and deported to India, moved a local Delhi court to turn approver in the case. In his application filed on Wednesday, Saxena said he fully co-operated in the investigation and disclosed the facts that were known to him.

Saxena added that he will make a full disclosure if granted a pardon. He also told the court that he has moved the application on his free will.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on his plea and posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow.

The deal was finalised during the previous government of Manmohan Singh. It mired into a controversy after allegations of kickbacks emerged. The BJP has claimed direct involvement of Congress leadership in the deal.

Saxena is a director of two Dubai-based firms – UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings. He is one of the accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland case and his name was even figured in the ED’s chargesheet .

Earlier this week, Saxena was granted bail by the court on medical grounds.

Saxena was picked up by UAE security agencies from his Dubai residence on January 30. He was later extradited him to India.

According to the ED, Saxena provided a corporate structure across the globe to laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.