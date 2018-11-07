VR Premkumar appointed Additional District Magistrate of Sabarimala

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday. (PTI)

Devikulam sub-collector V R Premkumar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala and adjacent areas. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday. The official will be coordinating the functions of all government departments and agencies near Sabarimala, Pamba and Nilackal region during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a government press release said.

Premkumar was recently in the news for his tough stand in the land grab cases involving senior politicians in Munnar. The state cabinet also decided to appoint Kozhikode collector U V Jose as Land Revenue joint commissioner and Thrissur sub-collector Renu Raj as Devikulam sub-collector. Kollam sub-collector S Chitra has been appointed director of Kerala State IT Mission.

The cabinet also sanctioned a special package of Rs 2.04 crore to repair the houses of 458 fishermen families, which were partially destroyed in the Ockhi cyclone last year.