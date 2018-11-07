VR Premkumar appointed Additional District Magistrate of Sabarimala

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 9:03 PM

Devikulam sub-collector V R Premkumar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala and adjacent areas. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday.

Sabarimala, Additional District Magistrate, VR Premkumar, Kozhikode, Kollam, latest news on Sabarimala The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday. (PTI)

Devikulam sub-collector V R Premkumar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala and adjacent areas. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday. The official will be coordinating the functions of all government departments and agencies near Sabarimala, Pamba and Nilackal region during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a government press release said.

Premkumar was recently in the news for his tough stand in the land grab cases involving senior politicians in Munnar. The state cabinet also decided to appoint Kozhikode collector U V Jose as Land Revenue joint commissioner and Thrissur sub-collector Renu Raj as Devikulam sub-collector. Kollam sub-collector S Chitra has been appointed director of Kerala State IT Mission.

The cabinet also sanctioned a special package of Rs 2.04 crore to repair the houses of 458 fishermen families, which were partially destroyed in the Ockhi cyclone last year.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. VR Premkumar appointed Additional District Magistrate of Sabarimala
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition