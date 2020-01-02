VP Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of NCP veteran DP Tripathi

By: |
Published: January 2, 2020 3:07:47 PM

The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader passed away in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 67.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said Tripathi was forthright in expressing his views.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of NCP veteran D P Tripathi, recalling how forthright he was in expressing his views. The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader passed away in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 67. “Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of NCP leader and senior parliamentarian, Shri D P Tripathi.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said Tripathi was forthright in expressing his views.

