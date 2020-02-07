Voter Slip Delhi Election 2020: How to download voter slip online with your photograph

Carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card is mandatory. (File Photo)

Voter Slip Download Delhi: Delhi will vote on February 8 to elect a new government. The polling process will begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. The result will be declared on February 11.

Before you head to the polling booth to cast vote, make sure that your name is included in the voters’ list and you have the voter slip in your hand. As per the rule, carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter’s ID issued by the Election Commission is mandatory.

The Election Commission has put the entire voter list online this year. According to the poll body, officials will scan the pre-printed voter slips containing the QR-code to mark the electors’ attendance for casting their votes.

Follow this step-by-step guide to get Voter Slip:

– Visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi

– Click on option ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’

– Fill in your credentials and click on the Search button

– Your name will now appear at the bottom of the page. Now, click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip.

– You can take print out of the voter slip.

Voters can also download their digital photo voter slip from Voter Helpline app. The app can be download from Google Playstore and Apple’a app store.

To download the digital photo voter slip the app, voters are required to link their mobile number with Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number mentioned on the voter ID card issue dby the ECI.

Voters can download and print the voter slip. Voters who wish to carry their digital photo voter slip will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth. But the the electoral official there will check and verify the same.

According to the Election Commission, Delhi has 1.47 crore voters this time.