Voter List 2021: How to check your name in voters’ list? Step-by-step guide to download voter slip online

First phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal will take place on March 27.

How to Check Your Name in Voter List, Download Voter Slip Online: Voters can check whether their names are in the voter list or not by two ways — personal details and EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number. Voters can visit the state’s election commission website to check and download the voter list. For West Bengal, electorates can visit — ceowestbengal.nic.in. Upon scrolling down, one can see a number of options such as Voter List, Search Your Name in Voter List, Know Your Electoral Details, Know Your Polling Station, and Download e-EPIC on the Home Page. Voters can click on Search Your Name in Voter List to download their voter slip. To check the list, people can click on the Electoral Roll (Voter List).

After clicking on Search Your Name in Voter List, electorates will be directed to a different page — https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/ — where two options are available. On this page, voters can check their details by entering name and EPIC number. Upon entering either the name or EPIC number, the electorates can download voter slips.

For Assam, voters can visit — ceoassam.nic.in

On the Home Page, voters will see options like Search in Electoral Roll, PDF Electoral Rolls, Know Your Polling Station.

To check your name, click on Electoral Roll

Enter your details or EPIC number to download voter slip.

To facilitate the voter to know the serial number of electoral roll of his/her polling station, date of poll, and time, the Election Commission decided to issue ‘Voter Information Slip’ to the voters in place of Photo Voter Slip. Voter Information Slip will include information like polling station, date, time but not the photograph of the voter. In its notification released last month, the Election Commission said that Voter Information Slip will be distributed at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors, by the District Election Officer. However, Voter Information Slip will not be allowed as proof of identity of voters. The Commission had discontinued Photo Voter Slips as an identity proof with effect from February 2019.

