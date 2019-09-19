Voter ID card corrections made easy: Here’s how you can easily verify your details online

The Election Commission has already directed chief electoral officers of all states to engage CSCs for electors verification programme. (File Photo)

Correction, verification of Voter ID: With the Assembly elections in three states – Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand – round the corner, the Election Commission has launched a mega drive to ensure that the people have correct details on their Voter ID cards. The poll panel is also facilitating a verification exercise for voters so that they ensure that their details on their voter card are correct and they do not face any problems in casting their ballot. The Electorals Verification Programme (EVP) will continue till October 15 to help people update their information on their Voter ID cards.

Apart from visiting the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) at authorised centres, one can also correct any discrepancy in the Voter ID card online to avoid last-minute hassles.

Any discrepancy in your Voter ID Card? Now get the corrections done in Electoral Roll.

“The main aim of the programme is to improve the health of Electoral rolls and to provide better electoral services to citizens and increase the level of Communication between voters and the Commission. The program has been launched at all Levels starting from the State/UT Headquarters by 32 CEOs, District level by about 700 DEOs and at around 1 million Polling Stations by BLOs/EROs and will continue from September 1, 2019 to October 15, 2019,” a statement issued by the Election Commission of India said.

How to make corrections in Voter ID Card ONLINE:

1. Visit nvsp.in to download Form 8. You can also get the same on Voter Helpline App.

2. Fill the required details in the form and submit.

3. You will be then informed about the corrections being noted.

4. Address proof: The Election Commission has approved the use of following seven documents as proof of address – Aadhaar, Driving license, Passport, Ration card, Government officials can use their ID card, Bank Passbook, Farmer’s ID card. Apart from these PAN card, latest water, electricity, telephone, gas bill can also be produced as residential proof.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are due in October/November while Delhi is scheduled to hold polls early next year. Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held in November/December 2020.