Voter Checklist: Everything you need to know before going to vote

According to the Election Commission, as many as 1.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Delhi. (Representational pic)

Complete Voter Checklist for Delhi Assembly Election 2020: As many as 1.47 crore people are eligible to participate in the festival of democracy in Delhi on February 8. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise. According to the Election Commission, there are 13,750 dedicated polling booths that have been set up for the Delhi assembly elections and 90,000 security officials have been deployed in the national capital.

The polling process will begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. If you are in a queue to get inside the polling station at 6 PM, you will be allowed to vote. The results will be declared on February 11.

As you prepare to exercise your franchise on February 8 to elect a new government, here is a quick checklist for you:

Check name in voters list online

The Election Commission asks voters to first check their names on the voter list before going to the polling station. The poll body provides services that can be used by the voters to search their names on the voters’ list. The search is based on electoral data of the state and UTs.

Voters can check their names online and offline as well. The Election Commission has put the entire voter list online. To check online, voters will have to visit the official website of the ECI and provide their details like name, father’s name, state, constituency, gender, age etc.

To check offline, voters can visit the booth level officer to check the list. The BLO carries the hard copy of the voters list which is provided by the ECI.

Voter slip and documents

Once you are done with the list, you need to download the voter slip. The voter slip is available online and offline. Carrying a photo voter slip and an identity card while going to vote is mandatory.

The documents that are accepted include: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving licence, Service identity card of government (state or centre), Passbook issues by post-office/bank, MGNREGA card, Pension document with photo, Smart card issued by Resistance Gene Identifier (RGI) under NPR, Photo voter slip issued by EC, Health insurance card issued by Labour Ministry.

Documents like ration card, electricity bill, house rent papers and others will not be accepted.

Voters can download the voter slip online. The election official at the polling booth verifies the voter slip before allowing you to cast vote. Voters are required to carry a photo identity for verification as well.

The voter slip with your photo is issued only if your name is present in the voters’ list. It is issued by the election office. It has also information related to you as an electorate like name, constituency, polling station and booth, serial number etc.

Inside the polling booth

The voter slip is a mandatory document to exercise your franchise. At the polling station, you will meet the First Polling Officer who is responsible for verifying the voter’s identity. The polling agents will be present there and a voter’s name and serial number will be called out so that your identity can’t be challenged by anyone.

After this, the voter will go to the second polling officer who will mark the left forefinger with indelible ink. The voter will then record his serial number on the electoral roll and sign or give a thumb impression. The poll officer will give him a voter’s slip.

The voter will then meet the Third Polling Officer who will collect the assigned slip. He/she is the person who presses the ballot button on the control unit of EVM. This activates the ballot unit and the voter will be allowed to cast his vote. The voter will then press the blue button on the EVM against the candidate of his choice. Once a voter will press the blue button, a red tiny lamp will glow with a long beep sound. This means, your vote has been recorded successfully. Also, the voter can verify through VVPAT the authenticity of their vote.

If a voter doesn’t want to exercise his franchise in favour of any of the candidates, he/she can press the NOTA (None of the above) button on the EVM.

Carry identity cards to polling stations

On the day polling, a voter must carry the voter identity card issued by the Election Commission or photo voter slip or any other government identity card to the polling station. If a voter doesn’t have voter ID card and enrolled as a voter, can take part in the exercise. The voter, however, needs to carry any of the following documents:

