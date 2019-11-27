Voices rise from within: BJP should not have allied with Ajit Pawar, says Eknath Khadse

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar on November 23. (PTI)

A day after the BJP suffered a massive embarrassment at the hands of Ajit Pawar who deserted Devendra Fadnavis hours before the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, senior saffron party leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said that his party should not have taken support from the corruption accused NCP leader. Khadse said that Ajit Pawar is accused in the massive irrigation scam and the BJP should not have allied with him.

“My personal opinion is that BJP should not have taken the support of Ajit Dada Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him,” ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying. Ajit Pawar is facing charges of irregularities in awarding contracts to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore when he was the Water Resources minister in the Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra.

BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis had run their entire election campaign against corruption and family politics. In one of the political rallies, Devendra Fadnavis had said that he would send Ajit Pawar to jail in the corruption case. However, in a stunning turn of events last Saturday, the BJP took support from Ajit to form the government and also offered Deputy Chief Minister’s post to the tainted NCP leader.

However, later it emerged that none of the NCP MLAs were taken into confidence and Pawar’s support to BJP was his personal decision. All NCP legislators vowed their support to party chief Sharad Pawar, leaving Ajit with no other option but to resign. By this time, Ajit had already been removed from the post of leader of the House. Following Ajit’s resignation, Fadnavis too had to resign as the Chief Minister. It was a double blow to the BJP as it lost the state and as well as the image of a party that would not compromise on corruption.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah defended the move to accept support from Ajit Pawar and said that since the latter was the leader of the house, any support from the NCP could have come only through him. Shah also said that the saffron party did not approach Pawar seeking support. On the contrary, it was Ajit Pawar who came to Fadnavis extending NCP’s support. Devendra Fadnavis had also said while announcing his resignation that he took support from Ajit Pawar because the latter was the leader of the NCP.