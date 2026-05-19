Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, which will be held on September 12 and 13. The Kremlin confirmed the visit on Tuesday. Putin had earlier visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the visit, he held detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing cooperation between the two countries in several important sectors.

India and Russia hold annual summits

India and Russia follow an annual summit system where the Prime Minister of India and the Russian President meet to review the full range of relations between the two countries. These summits are held alternately in India and Russia. So far, 23 such summits have taken place.

The 2025 summit was especially important because it was Putin’s first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. Before that, his last visit to New Delhi was in 2021.

Focus of the BRICS Summit

The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi is expected to focus on major global issues such as security challenges, economic cooperation and strengthening a multipolar world order.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit under its presidency of the grouping. The high-level meeting will be hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS countries and partner nations are expected to attend.

BRICS is a group of major developing countries. The group has now become a formal international alliance. The first BRIC summit was held in 2009 to improve cooperation in trade and finance. In 2010, South Africa joined the group, changing the name from BRIC to BRICS.

Today, BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The group is often seen as a counterbalance to Western-led organisations such as the G7.

India’s relationship with Russia

India and Russia share a long and strong relationship, especially in the defence sector. Russia has been one of India’s biggest defence partners for many years. Although India has reduced some of its defence purchases from Russia in recent years, Moscow remains India’s top defence supplier. The Russian-made S-400 missile system also played an important role for India during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.