VK Singh says no need to deploy Army in Ayodhya, law and order will be maintained

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 5:12 PM

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday blasted former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav for demanding deployment of Army in Ayodhya in view of the VHP's Dharam Sabha and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit.

VK Singh VK Singh says no need to deploy Army in Ayodhya, law and order will be maintained

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday blasted former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav for demanding deployment of Army in Ayodhya in view of the VHP’s Dharam Sabha and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that there is no need to deploy the Army in Uttar Pradesh.
“I don’t think there is any need for the deployment of Army in Uttar Pradesh as there is enough law and order machinery available there. And I am sure that the BJP government, unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained,” Singh, who is MoS for External Affairs, said.

Another BJP leader also joined Singh to attack Yadav for demanding deployment of Army in Ayodhya. BJP’s UP unit spokesperson Chandramohan said that the demand showed that Yadav was not only against Hindus but was also of perverted mentality.

“Before demanding the army deployment, Akhilesh Yadav should remember that on several occasions, like the Muzaffarnagar riots that happened under his watch, the army had to be called in to restore peace in a sign that his government had failed,” he said.

Yadav had asked the Supreme Court to send the Army, if necessary, to keep the situation under control in Ayodhya. The demand was made by him in view of VHP’s massive mobilisation in the days before Sunday’s event. The outfit has claimed that over 3 lakh people have reached Ayodhya to participate in its event.

According to UP Police, 35 senior police officers, in addition to 160 inspectors and 700 constables, have been stationed in Ayodhya. 42 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, 5 companies of the Rapid Action Force and 7 anti-terrorism squad commandos have also been deployed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. VK Singh says no need to deploy Army in Ayodhya, law and order will be maintained
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition