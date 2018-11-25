VK Singh says no need to deploy Army in Ayodhya, law and order will be maintained

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday blasted former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav for demanding deployment of Army in Ayodhya in view of the VHP’s Dharam Sabha and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that there is no need to deploy the Army in Uttar Pradesh.

“I don’t think there is any need for the deployment of Army in Uttar Pradesh as there is enough law and order machinery available there. And I am sure that the BJP government, unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained,” Singh, who is MoS for External Affairs, said.

Another BJP leader also joined Singh to attack Yadav for demanding deployment of Army in Ayodhya. BJP’s UP unit spokesperson Chandramohan said that the demand showed that Yadav was not only against Hindus but was also of perverted mentality.

“Before demanding the army deployment, Akhilesh Yadav should remember that on several occasions, like the Muzaffarnagar riots that happened under his watch, the army had to be called in to restore peace in a sign that his government had failed,” he said.

Yadav had asked the Supreme Court to send the Army, if necessary, to keep the situation under control in Ayodhya. The demand was made by him in view of VHP’s massive mobilisation in the days before Sunday’s event. The outfit has claimed that over 3 lakh people have reached Ayodhya to participate in its event.

According to UP Police, 35 senior police officers, in addition to 160 inspectors and 700 constables, have been stationed in Ayodhya. 42 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, 5 companies of the Rapid Action Force and 7 anti-terrorism squad commandos have also been deployed.