Those asking for proof should be tied to aircraft, left in enemy territory to count casualties: VK Singh on Opposition attack

Union Minister VK Singh on Wednesday hit out at those seeking proof of the air strikes carried out by India Air Force in Balakot. Singh suggested that those questioning the claims of the government should be tied to fighter planes and be asked left on the ground to count the number of casualties. “Agli baar jab Bharat kuch kare toh mujhe lagta hai ki vipakshi jo ye prashna uthate hain, unko hawai jahaz ke neeche baandh ke le jayein, jab bomb chale toh vahan se dekh lein target, uske baad unko vahin par utar dein, uske baad vo gin le aur wapas aajayein,” tweeted former army general. (Whenever India does anything like this in future, I think those in opposition asking for proof should be tied-down with the planes and when the bombs are fired, they should be lifted down to count).

Singh’s suggestion comes in the midst of escalating politics over the IAF’s operation in Pakistan against terror camps as well as the number of casualties inflicted during the strikes. Countering the Opposition’s charge against the government and constant demands from opposition leaders that the government provide proof of the number of dead. In an earlier tweet, Singh used a mosquito and HIT analogy to drive home his point.

“Raat main 3.30 baje machhar (mosquito) bahut thee, to maine HIT maara. Ab machar kitne mare, ye ginane bethu ya aram se so jau?,” Singh tweeted. (At 3.30 in the night, there were too many mosquitoes. So I used HIT. Now should I count the number of dead mosquitoes or relax and go to sleep?).

When questioned about the mosquito analogy, the MoS, External Affairs, said that it is unfortunate that proof is being sought for the air strikes. He added that buildings were hit and people will be killed if 1000 kgs explosion occurs. “Do you count things? Bombs were exploded, buildings were hit & will people not be killed after an explosion of a 1000 kg bomb? If killed, then you make an estimate of the number of people killed. I don’t know who wants to count it. It is unfortunate,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The statement came a day after he attacked Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his dubbing of Pulwama attack as an accident. VK Singh had asked the Congress leader if he would term the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi an accident too.

Soon after the air strikes were carried out by the IAF and media reports claiming a certain number of casualties, the opposition has been questioning the claims citing international media reports. However, the government of India has not released any number and the IAF has also made it clear that it does not count the casualties and it is for the government to reveal the figures.