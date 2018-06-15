VK Singh inaugurates 16 projects in Ghaziabad

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. V K Singh (retd) (PTI)

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. V K Singh (retd), who is the Ghaziabad MP, on Thursday inaugurated 16 projects of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) worth Rs 47.46 crore.

The projects included the opening of wide u-turn at Raj Nagar Extension crossing after shifting power transmission towers, the 45 metre widening of existing Raj Nagar Extension road with concrete drainage and sewage plan and another widening to 30 metres with the same facilities on the same road, and road strengthening in Rajendra Nagar locality.

Another project makes the GDA, Collectorate and Vikas Bhawan equipped by solar energy plants which will make three government buildings have an almost zero power bill.

Other projects include a concrete road from Karhera to City forest, community centres at three prime residential colonies – Brij Vihar, Sanjay Nagar and Koyal enclave, beautification at Mohan Nagar square, road strengthening in Lajpat Nagar, central verge beautification in Raj Nagar Extension and link road connecting NH-24 to NH-58.

DM and GDA Vice Chairperson Ritu Maheswari stressed that she is committed to make city a jam free city and for that work is being organized on a war-footing.