At least eight workers were killed and several others injured on Monday after a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) or also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The accident took place at the plant’s SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility when a large quantity of molten steel reportedly leaked following an explosion involving the ladle carrying the metal at extremely high temperatures.

Police officials said the molten steel involved in the incident was at nearly 1,600 degrees Celsius, making the blast extremely deadly.

Panic after blast triggers massive fire

The Indian Express reported that the explosion triggered panic across the facility as workers and employees rushed to safety amid the intense fire and heat.

Initial reports indicated that a large bucket carrying molten metal became dislodged and fell inside the steel melting station, causing a massive blaze that engulfed several workers.

Rescued workers told police that a loud blast was heard moments before tonnes of molten steel spilled onto the shop floor.

Several fire engines and dozens of firefighters were deployed to the facility to control the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Workers suffered severe burn injuries

Authorities said multiple workers sustained severe burn injuries in the accident and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While early reports suggested eight fatalities, some officials later indicated that the death toll could be higher. At least six workers are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Rescue and relief operations continued for several hours inside the plant premises as emergency personnel searched the affected sections of the facility.

Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the incident and directed district authorities to provide immediate assistance to the victims’ families.

The Chief Minister reportedly spoke with the District Collector and Police Commissioner and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations. Officials briefed him on the current situation and measures being taken at the site. Naidu also expressed deep anguish over the deaths of workers in the accident.

Jagan Mohan Reddy demands inquiry

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the tragedy and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Jagan said strict action should be taken against those found responsible and stressed that worker safety must remain a top priority in industrial establishments.

“There should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future,” he said.

He also directed YSRCP leaders and party workers in Visakhapatnam to extend support to the victims’ families and monitor treatment being provided to the injured workers.

Plant witnessed major tragedy in 2012

The latest incident has revived memories of a major industrial disaster at the steel plant in June 2012, when as many as 16 workers were killed after a newly commissioned oxygen plant exploded inside the steel melting shop number 3. That explosion had occurred during a trial run of the oxygen plant.