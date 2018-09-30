Vivek Tiwari shooting: Congress, SP demand Yogi Adityanath’s resignation; Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal attack BJP

Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have attacked BJP over the incident. (Source: PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of a tech company executive who was shot dead early Saturday morning by a policeman in Lucknow when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow’s posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Yadav called the incident ‘unfortunate’t but asked what else people expect from the BJP government in UP. “Unfortunate, can’t imagine such an incident, but what else will you expect from BJP Govt in UP, there have been numerous fake encounters under this Govt,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and attacked BJP over the incident. He asked why Vivek was killed even though he was a Hindu. Kejriwal urged people to realise that BJP is not working for the Hindus of the country.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had accepted two demands of the bereaved family and said that third demand for CBI probe will be recommended if needed. It announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the family of Vivek Tiwari.

विवेक तिवारी तो हिंदू था? फिर उसको इन्होंने क्यों मारा? भाजपा के नेता पूरे देश में हिंदू लड़कियों का रेप करते घूमते हैं? अपनी आँखों से पर्दा हटाइए। भाजपा हिंदुओं की हितैषी नहीं है। सत्ता पाने के लिए अगर इन्हें सारे हिंदुओं का क़त्ल करना पड़े तो ये दो मिनट नहीं सोचेंगे https://t.co/A2LhxrVNpv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018

This came after Vivek’s wife Kalpana staged a protest outside their Aakash Ganga tower, asking the chief minister to come and explain to her why her innocent husband was shot dead by policemen. She was joined by local leaders of the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Opposition parties have demanded Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the matter. “Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is presently in Madhya Pradesh, has termed the killing a result of the prevailing ‘jungle raj’ and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

He added that language of the Chief Minister, who advocates encounters, has been haughty and this has led to the audacity among the policemen.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also echoed the demand of Adityanath’s resignation and alleged that the incident exposed the real character of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had come to power on the promise of ending “goonda raj” and “jungle raj”.

“Those, who have the responsibility of checking crime, are flouting human rights for the lure of praise. Since the chief minister is holding the home department, he needs to resign on moral grounds,” the Congress leader said.

38-year-old Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a police constable on patrol duty early Saturday morning after he allegedly refused to stop his car. He is survived by his wife and two children.