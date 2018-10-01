Vivek Tiwari killing: Mayawati demands stern action against policemen guilty of Lucknow shooting

She said party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has been directed to meet the family members and console them.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Monday demanded a high-level inquiry and stern action against guilty policemen in the killing of a tech company executive in the Gomti Nagar area here. The executive, Vivek Tiwari (38), was shot dead by a policeman on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the BSP president said “along with the guilty policemen, we demand from the government to also take stern legal action against lax senior officials so that such incidents could be checked in future.” “Besides, we demand a high-level inquiry into this case,” the BSP president said, adding that the government should not confine itself only to what the members of the bereaved family are demanding.

“The family members, at this point of time, are in shock…If the government thinks it has no hand in this case and want to ensure justice to the bereaved family, it should order a high-level inquiry on its own,” she said here. The former chief minister alleged that Tiwari’s killing was the latest example of how the upper caste people were “also facing harassment” in the BJP government.

She said the BSP is “very sad” over the incident and the party’s national general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, has been directed to meet the family and console them and ensure that they get justice. “If the government fails to deliver justice to the family, S C Mishra will take up the case on the behalf of the party, and help them get justice,” Mayawati said.

The aggrieved family members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and said that they “have faith” in the state government. “I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me,” said Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Vivek Tiwari.

“All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands,” she told reporters.