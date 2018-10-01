Vivek Tiwari killing: Complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for ‘promoting religious enmity’ in controversial tweet

Police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on Vivek Tiwari killing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has landed himself in a big controversy with his remarks on the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by a police official in Lucknow last week. BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a police complaint against the AAP supremo for his remarks in which he had said that Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu.

The lawyer has demanded that an FIR be lodged against the CM under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 & 505 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

In his complaint to SHO, Tilak Marge Police station in the national capital, Upadhyay demanded that Kejriwal be booked for promoting enmity on grounds of religion, doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of 125 crore Hindus and defaming Hindu’s daughters and BJP leaders.

Complaint lodged in Tilak Marg Police Station under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 & 505 of the IPC and Section 67 of of the IT Act against @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Request @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice to take apposite steps in accordance with law @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/URjgo9owMv — Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniBJP) October 1, 2018



He said that the CM deliberately made controversial remarks through his Twitter account for promoting enmity in the society. The BJP leader said that if the Chief Minister can say such things publicly, then anything can be expected from a common man.

“There must be some sense of censure in the form of punishment or penalty,” he said. “Otherwise, public order and peace will be jeopardised at the cost of freedom of speech and expression.”

Ashwini said that Kejriwal has not only defamed 125 crore Hindus but also attacked the modesty of their daughters, which is certainly an offence under the IPC and other laws. He added that the CM has also defamed all office bearers of the BJP, including himself, which is an offence under Section 499 of the IPC.

Kejriwal had in a series of tweets yesterday alleged that Vivek Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu when the BJP claims to be the real protector of Hindus.

विवेक तिवारी तो हिंदू था? फिर उसको इन्होंने क्यों मारा? भाजपा के नेता पूरे देश में हिंदू लड़कियों का रेप करते घूमते हैं? अपनी आँखों से पर्दा हटाइए। भाजपा हिंदुओं की हितैषी नहीं है। सत्ता पाने के लिए अगर इन्हें सारे हिंदुओं का क़त्ल करना पड़े तो ये दो मिनट नहीं सोचेंगे https://t.co/A2LhxrVNpv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018



Tiwari was an Apple executive in Lucknow. He was shot dead by a Uttar Pradesh Police constable in the wee hours on Saturday when he was returning home after attending an event with a colleague. The incident invited sharp criticism for the Yogi Adityanath government that has been claiming that law and order situation has improved post BJP’s win in the 2017 Assembly polls.