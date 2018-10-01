Vivek Tiwari killing: ADG rubbishes cops’ ‘self-defence’ theory, Adityanath says open to CBI probe into Apple executive death. Top developments

Apple executive killing: CM Adityanath says open to CBI probe. Top developments

The killing of an Apple executive allegedly by a police official in of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow in the wee hours on Saturday has triggered a nationwide uproar with political parties using the incident as ammunition to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari, worked an Apple sales manager in the city.

According to a female colleague of Tiwari, Sana Khan, who was accompanying him when the incident happened, a constable chased them on a bike after failing to stop their SUV and shot Tiwari in the chin from close range, leading to his death. Khan said that the incident happened at around 1.30 am when they were heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus. She said that the constable had opened fire on them and Tiwari got scared and the SUV hit the pillar of an underpass.

Lucknow: The damaged car in which Vivek Tiwari was shot by a police constable on patrol duty

On Sunday, police said that constable Prashant Chowdhary was arrested and booked for murder after Khan lodged a complaint. Police said that when Chowdhary signalled Tiwari to stop for checking at Gomtinagar extension, he tried to escape. They said that Tiwari then sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables. The duo then chased Tiwari and shot him.

Police fired in self-defence

“The constable fired in self-defence,” a police official said. The second cop, identified as Santosh Kumar, was also arrested.

However, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar rubbished the self-defence argument, adding that the policeman could have fired at the tyre of the vehicle to stop Tiwari. “This was a shameful incident for the police force,” he said at a press conference on Saturday. He also contradicted the claim made by the two arrested policemen who had said that Tiwari’s SUV had hit their bike on the fateful night. He said that no injuries were found on the policemen and their bike too was not damaged.

CM Adityanath open for CBI probe

The state government ordered a probe into the incident after media widely reported about the crime. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said if needed a CBI probe will be ordered. When asked if Tiwari was killed in an encounter, he said: “It was definitely not a police encounter. If needed, we will not hesitate in ordering a CBI probe.”

“It is a very sad incident. Such criminal offences will not be accepted by govt. Immediate action was taken; the accused arrested and case registered. For the family of the deceased, government will provide all kinds of aid needed by the family,” he told reporters on Sunday.

SIT formed, cops dismissed from service

DGP OP Singh informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General (Lucknow) has been constituted to probe the case. Police later said that the constable and his colleague have been dismissed from service and sent to jail.

What autopsy report says

The post-mortem on Tiwari’s body was conducted on Saturday itself. The report revealed that the bullet had hit Tiwari in the chin and got stuck between his neck and head. He died due to ‘profuse bleeding’.

Rajnath Singh seeks report

The same day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to take effective and appropriate action. He also sought a detailed report from the state government.

Vivek Tiwari’s wife seeks Rs 1 cr compensation

Kalpana, Tiwari’s widow, alleged that the police had only informed her of ‘an accident’. She said that she was told her husband has been taken to the Lohia hospital. When she reached the hospital along with her two daughters, she was told that Tiwari ‘had died due to excessive bleeding”.

Kalpana said that they were happy when the BJP government was voted to power. Seeking answers from CM Yogi Adityanath, she said, “Was it for all this?”

She added that the bullet angle was not even revealed to her at the hospital and that she had spoken with Tiwari on the phone minutes before he was killed by police. The family refused to cremate the body of Tiwari until their demands of Rs 1 crore compensation, a government job to a family member and a probe by CBI are not met.

“I am worried about the future of my two daughters… They have snatched away the lone bread earner of the family. I will not relent till justice is done,” she said.

Lucknow: Kalpana, wife of Vivek Tiwari, who was shot by a police constable on patrol duty

State Medical Education minister Ashutosh Tandon later visited Tiwari’s family to pacify the aggrieved members. Lucknow DM Kaushal Raj Sharma said that all the demands have been sanctioned in writing, adding that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the family.

“All demands of the family sanctioned, given in writing. A job will be given to his wife and Rs 25 lakhs will be given as compensation. An enquiry will be completed within 30 days,” he said.

24-hour police protection provided

Senior UP police officials including ADG Lucknow Zone Rajiv Krishna also met the family members. He told reporters that the family has been provided 24-hour police protection. “24 hours police protection will be given to family,” the ADG said.

It was after this that the family announced that Tiwari will be cremated. The last rites took place on Sunday at the Bhainsakund crematorium.

Government faces ire

State ministers Ashutosh Tandon and Brajesh Pathak went to attend the cremation but faced a hostile reception. Angry relatives of Tiwari charged them with being a part of a ‘trigger happy system’. Pathak assured the family that all possible help will be extended to them and promised that the guilty officials will not be spared.

Akhilesh Yadav demands Rs 5 cr compansation

Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of conducting ‘fake encounters’ and killing innocents. “What else will you expect from BJP government in Uttar Pradesh? There have been numerous fake encounters under this government,” he said.

On Saturday, Yadav had tweeted that Rs 5 crore compensation be given to Tiwari’s family.

Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of conducting 'fake encounters' and killing innocents. "What else will you expect from BJP government in Uttar Pradesh? There have been numerous fake encounters under this government," he said.

On Saturday, Yadav had tweeted that Rs 5 crore compensation be given to Tiwari's family.



Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar also attacked the BJP government and demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath on the ‘senseless killing’ of Tiwari.

“If people are not safe in the constituency of the Union Home Minister, one can very well gauge the situation elsewhere in the state,” he said.

Kejriwal gives communal twist

Aam Aadmi Pary chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took the opportunity to blast Adityanath government. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal asked why Tiwari was killed even though he was a Hindu when the BJP claims to be a protector of Hindus.

Spoke to his wife on phone just now…. https://t.co/veB9Mijwbv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018



Meanwhile, Kalpana, the deceased executive’s wife, has reiterated her demand that she be allowed to meet CM Yogi Adityanath and that the government should give her Rs 1 crore as compensation.