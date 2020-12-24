Visva-Bharati centenary HIGHLIGHTS: PM Modi addresses centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Visva-Bharati centenary celebrations HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan through video conferencing. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal are also present on the occasion.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and “an Institution of National Importance” by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University.