Visva-Bharati centenary HIGHLIGHTS: PM Modi addresses centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament.
Visva-Bharati centenary celebrations HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan through video conferencing. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal are also present on the occasion.
The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University.
PM Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University: These educational institutions gave new energy, gave new direction, gave new height to the ideological movement going on for India's independence. We were united with the Bhakti movement. The Gyan movement gave intellectual strength and Karma movement gave us the courage to fight for our rights.
PM Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University: Gurudev's vision for Vishwa Bharati is also the essence of self-reliant India. Self-reliant India campaign is also the path of India's welfare for world welfare. This campaign is a campaign to empower India.
PM Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University: His (Gurudev) vision was that the world should benefit from what is best in India and that what is good in the world, India should also learn from it. See the name of your university: Visva-Bharati. Coordination with Maa Bharti and Vishwa.
PM Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University: The topic of devotion cannot proceed until the great devotee of Goddess Kaali Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is discussed. The great saint, because of whom India got Swami Vivekananda. Devotion, knowledge and action, all three were absorbed in Swami Vivekananda. He began to see divinity in every person while expanding the scope of devotion.
PM Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University: Our country is spreading the message emanating from Visva-Bharati to the whole world. Today, India is leading the world in environmental protection through International Solar Alliance. India is the only major country today which is on the right path to achieve the Paris Accord's environmental goals.
PM Modi LIVE: Visva Bharati's hundred year journey is very special. Vishwa Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev's contemplation, vision and hard work for Mother Bharati. This is a kind of adorable place for India, which gives continuous energy to the country to embody the dream that Gurudev had dreamed of.
PM Modi is addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic VisvaBharati University, among premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore.