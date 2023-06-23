Vistara passenger arrested after crew overhears him mentioning ‘hijack’ on call

The Mumbai Police have arrested a passenger after a crew member of the Delhi-bound flight heard him talking about ‘hijacking’ on phone on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi. The passenger, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja (23), said that he is mentally ill, due to which he had such a conversation on the flight, ANI reported.

“A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were alerted,” a police official told PTI.

Based on a complaint of the crew member who heard his telephonic conversation, Sahar Police registered a case under Section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) and Section 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Vistara spokesperson said, “We confirm there was an incident concerning an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi on 22 June 2023 at 1830 hrs. In line with the guidelines and our standard operating procedures (SOPs), relevant authorities were immediately informed and the said customer was handed over to them. A thorough check was conducted and the flight took off with rest of the customers after clearance. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies in the investigation. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety and security of its customers and staff.”

