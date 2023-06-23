scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Vistara passenger arrested after crew overhears him mentioning ‘hijack’ on call

A male passenger aboard a Vistara flight was arrested in Mumbai after a crew member heard him talking about ‘hijacking’ on a call.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Vistara passenger held
A passenger on board a Vistara flight was arrested after he was heard talking about 'hijack' on a call.

The Mumbai Police have arrested a passenger after a crew member of the Delhi-bound flight heard him talking about ‘hijacking’ on phone on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi. The passenger, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja (23), said that he is mentally ill, due to which he had such a conversation on the flight, ANI reported.

Also Read: Karnataka: 90-yr-old woman living in small hut gets electricity bill of Rs 1.03 lakh

Also Read

“A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were alerted,” a police official told PTI.

Based on a complaint of the crew member who heard his telephonic conversation, Sahar Police registered a case under Section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) and Section 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Vistara spokesperson said, “We confirm there was an incident concerning an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi on 22 June 2023 at 1830 hrs. In line with the guidelines and our standard operating procedures (SOPs), relevant authorities were immediately informed and the said customer was handed over to them. A thorough check was conducted and the flight took off with rest of the customers after clearance. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies in the investigation. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety and security of its customers and staff.”

Also Read: Bengaluru: Minor boy seen physically assaulting toddler girl at montessori school, video goes viral

More Stories on
Vistara

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 13:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS