Vistara airline shocker! FIR against Pune flier for misbehaving with air hostess on Lucknow-Delhi flight

A 62-year-old Pune man has been arrested after an air-hostess working with Vistara airline filed an FIR against the passenger for allegedly sexually harassing her on a Lucknow-Delhi flight recently. According to the cabin crew member, the incident took place while the passengers were preparing for deplaning at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s IGI airport.

After the complaint, the passenger was handed over to the CISF. An FIR has been filed under Section 354 A of the IPC (unwelcome assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty).

The airline issued a statement and confiremed the incident. “A member of our cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on March 24 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity. We have reported the matter to the Police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and the investigation is on. We are fully committed to providing our cooperation to all the authorities.”

The air hostess who reported the incident hails from Meghalaya and has alleged that she was touched inappropriately more than once. Following the incident, she reported the matter to her seniors. According to sources, some co-passengers too saw him behave in this disgraceful manner more than once.

Such incidents in flights are not unheard of. Earlier, a Mumbai based businessman was booked under IPC 354 after Dangal fame Zaira Wasim accused him of sexual harassment. The incident took place in a Delhi-Mumbai flight following which the actress narrated her ordeal in an Instagram video. The airline had apologised to the actress for the incident.