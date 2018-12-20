Visiting Kumbh Mela 2019? Check Prayagraj’s luxurious tent city with 5-star facilities; know rates, and booking process

Kumbh Mela 2019 (Image courtesy: ANI)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make Kumbh Mela 2019 a grand success. From providing basic amenities, travel arrangements to world-class hospitality, the authorities concerned want to ensure that the Mela becomes a precedent to follow. The host city Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, has also got luxurious tents and transformed into “tent city”. The officials said that tents are equipped with modern facilities and will provide much necessary comfort to visiting devotees. The Allahabad (Prayagraj) Commissioner Ashish Goel said tent city will have around 4000 luxurious tents and suites. “These tents will have five-star facilities and can be booked online,” Goel told ANI.

In its official website, Kumbh Mela authority listed four names of ‘Tent City’. These are Kalpa Vrikash, Kumbh Canvas, Vedic Tent City and Indraprastham City. Those who want to book tent city, one needs to “check in a day prior to Snan (bath) Date and check out a day post Snan Date as all roads will be blocked,” according to Kalpa Vrikash authority.

Vedic tent city offers three types of tents– Premium Marquee Tents (Saraswati), Premium Villas (Ganga) and Premium Swiss Tents (Yamuna). The tariffs of these tents are Rs 14,999 for Premium Marquee Tents, Rs 23,999 for Premium Villas and Rs 18, 999 for Premium Swiss Tents. Indraprastham City is offering deluxe, luxury and suite tents.

Kumbh Mela 2019 date

The Kumbh Mela 2019 is set to commence begin in Prayagraj (Prayag) from January 14 and will culminate March 4. There are six key dates for the holy bath– Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 21), Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Purnima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).