Visiting Kumbh Mela 2019? Check Prayagraj’s luxurious tent city with 5-star facilities; know rates, and booking process

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 11:10 AM

Kumbh Mela 2019: In its official website, Kumbh Mela authority listed four names of 'Tent City'. These are Kalpa Vrikash, Kumbh Canvas, Vedic Tent City and Indraprastham City.

Kumbh Mela 2019 (Image courtesy: ANI)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make Kumbh Mela 2019 a grand success. From providing basic amenities, travel arrangements to world-class hospitality, the authorities concerned want to ensure that the Mela becomes a precedent to follow. The host city Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, has also got luxurious tents and transformed into “tent city”. The officials said that tents are equipped with modern facilities and will provide much necessary comfort to visiting devotees. The Allahabad (Prayagraj) Commissioner Ashish Goel said tent city will have around 4000 luxurious tents and suites. “These tents will have five-star facilities and can be booked online,” Goel told ANI.

In its official website, Kumbh Mela authority listed four names of ‘Tent City’. These are Kalpa Vrikash, Kumbh Canvas, Vedic Tent City and Indraprastham City. Those who want to book tent city, one needs to “check in a day prior to Snan (bath) Date and check out a day post Snan Date as all roads will be blocked,” according to Kalpa Vrikash authority.

Read Also: Opportunity beckons Indian students, professionals: UK unveils new visas policy; check highlights

Vedic tent city offers three types of tents– Premium Marquee Tents (Saraswati), Premium Villas (Ganga) and Premium Swiss Tents (Yamuna). The tariffs of these tents are Rs 14,999 for Premium Marquee Tents, Rs 23,999 for Premium Villas and Rs 18, 999 for Premium Swiss Tents. Indraprastham City is offering deluxe, luxury and suite tents.

Kumbh Mela 2019 date

The Kumbh Mela 2019 is set to commence begin in Prayagraj (Prayag) from January 14 and will culminate March 4. There are six key dates for the holy bath– Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 21), Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Purnima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Visiting Kumbh Mela 2019? Check Prayagraj’s luxurious tent city with 5-star facilities; know rates, and booking process
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition