‘Visionary, decisive’: BJP leaders heap praise as Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today completed 20 years in public office since he was first sworn in as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. His two decades on constitutional posts include over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister and 7-year tenure as the Prime Minister of India. With Modi completing two decades, BJP leaders heaped praise on him and credited him for ushering in good governance and development.

“20 years ago today Shri Narendra Modi Ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the journey of development and good governance started from there and continues till date. In these 20 years, Modi ji worked hard day and night for the progress of the people and the country,” said Home Minister Amit Shah who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades.

आज से 20वर्ष पूर्व श्री @narendramodi जी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली और वहाँ से शुरू हुई विकास व सुशासन की यात्रा आज तक अविरल जारी है। इन 20वर्षों में मोदी जी ने जनता व देश की उन्नति के लिए दिन रात एक कर परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा को चरितार्थ किया। #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/3xznSsBL2A — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

BJP president J P Nadda said Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress.

“Respected Narendra Modi ji gave his all for the upliftment of the poor and the prosperity of the nation. He not only put the country in the line of leading countries of the world but also brought international fame by replacing the BJP as ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’,” said JP Nadda.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that PM Modi touched the lives of many and transformed livelihoods during his public life. “PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji’s journey of 20 years has been a story of touching lives, transforming livelihoods and targeted policy reforms. Leadership that we trust. Vision that we believe in. And a New, rising India that leads the world,” said Thakur.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “In his #20yearsofSevaSamarpan, PM Narendra Modi ji has led from the front in championing a women-led development, providing speed and scale to India’s development, ensuring welfare of farmers and giving wings to the aspirations of India’s youth.”

In his #20yearsofSevaSamarpan, PM @narendramodi ji has led from the front in championing a women-led development, providing speed and scale to India’s development, ensuring welfare of farmers and giving wings to the aspirations of India’s youth. pic.twitter.com/5vQUK0KX6x — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 7, 2021

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Modi’s tenure has been marked by commitment, devotion, dedication & selfless service.

From CM to PM: Shri @NarendraModi ji's 20 years as an elected leader have been marked by commitment, devotion, dedication & selfless service.#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/BWijp73ZDE — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 7, 2021

Smriti Irani termed Modi as a visionary CM and decisive PM. “Enabling Indian Model of Wealth Creation – Narendra Modi Ji’s journey of being a Visionary Chief Minister to a Decisive Prime Minister,” said Smriti Irani.

Enabling Indian Model of Wealth Creation – @narendramodi Ji’s journey of being a Visionary Chief Minister to a Decisive Prime Minister. #20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/EaDrm8f2Ao — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 7, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that PM Modi has given India a new identity. “From taking oath as Gujarat CM 20 years ago on this day, and two consecutive stints as Prime Minister, Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Sri Narendra Modi has given Bharat a new momentum, a new identity. Pray to Maa Kamakhya to bless him,” said Sarma.

#20yearsofSevaSamarpan From taking oath as Gujarat CM 20 years ago on this day, and two consecutive stints as Prime Minister, Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Sri @narendramodi has given Bharat a new momentum, a new identity. Pray to Maa Kamakhya to bless him. pic.twitter.com/a5D0jNCP3c — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2021

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, “Heartiest congratulations to PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji on completing 20 years in service of Bharat Mata. His determination, clear vision & bold leadership are helping steer an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to greater heights. A true leader of the people!”

Heartiest congratulations to PM Sh @NarendraModi Ji on completing 20 years in service of Bharat Mata. His determination, clear vision & bold leadership are helping steer an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to greater heights. A true leader of the people! #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/KbmoHIC6jX — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 7, 2021

Minister of State Dr L Murugan said that PM Modi has taken the country to newer heights. “Today, #20yearsofSevaSamarpan of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, first as a CM of Gujarat and then as a PM Of India has shown, how inclusive good governance under a visionary leadership takes the country to newer heights,” said Dr. L. Murugan.

The BJP leaders are organising many charity works to mark the day.