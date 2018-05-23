‘Vishwashghaat!’ Congress releases poster on four years of Narendra Modi government

While releasing the poster, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that people have lost trust in the current government.

The Congress on Wednesday released a poster highlighting the failures of the Narendra Modi-led central government on completion of its four years in power. The Congress tagged the poster as ‘Vishwashghaat’ (betrayal). The poster was released by senior party leaders Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Singh Surjewala. While releasing the poster, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that people have lost trust in the current government. “There is sense of fear and mistrust among people today. Their trust has been broken. Fuel prices are sky-rocketing. This is a loot. They (Centre) don’t even care about it,” Gehlot was quoted as saying. about it,” Gehlot was quoted as saying.

Further inputs awaited