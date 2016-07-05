N S Vishwanathan takes charge as RBI deputy governor

As deputy governor, Vishwanathan will look after Department of Banking Regulation, Department of Co-operative Banking Regulation, Department of Non-Banking Regulation, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Financial Stability Unit, Inspection Department, Risk Monitoring Department and secretary’s department.

N S Vishwanathan has assumed charge as the new deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

“The government, on June 29, 2016 has appointed him as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, for a period of three years from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after July 4, 2016 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said.

He had joined the central bank in 1981 and his areas of expertise include regulation and supervision of banks, non-banking finance companies and cooperative banks, currency management, foreign exchange and human resources

management.