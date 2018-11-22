Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Ayodhya event being held with elections in mind: Muslim leaders

Shiv Sena workers too are expected in Ayodhya around this time. Another AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid Farangimahli also linked the VHP event to elections.

As the VHP gears up to hold on Sunday what it is touting as the largest congregation of `Ram bhakts’ in Ayodhya since the 1992 ‘kar seva’ when the Babri Masjid was demolished, Muslim leaders see a design to woo voters. “The motive is political and there is no doubt about it. The ground is being prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Zafaryab Jilani told PTI. As activists gather in Ayofhya, some Muslim leaders have also expressed fears over the safety of their community in Ayodhya during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad ‘Dharma Sabha’.

Shiv Sena workers too are expected in Ayodhya around this time. Another AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid Farangimahli also linked the VHP event to elections. “Even a small child knows that there is an attempt to spoil the atmosphere in the country to reap benefits at the time when assembly elections are being held in some states, and the Lok Sabha elections are due early next year,” he said. Zafaryab Jilani said as it becomes certain that the Ayodhya verdict will not be delivered before the Lok Sabha polls, there is an attempt to keep intact the vote of the people who participated in the last elections hoping for a Ram temple.

“People were getting disenchanted with those who had promised a temple in Ayodhya, and this is yet another attempt to keep their hopes in such forces alive and befool them for some more time,” Jilani said. Both leaders said the government should ensure the security of Muslims and Hindus living in Ayodhya when the VHP event takes place, keeping in mind the `kar seva’ in 1992 which ended with the demolition of the Babri mosque on the disputed site.