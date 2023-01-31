scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Visakhapatnam to be new Andhra Pradesh capital, announces CM Jagan Reddy

CM Reddy said that he will be shifting to the new capital Visakhapatnam in the coming months.

Written by India News Desk
Visakhapatnam to be new Andhra Pradesh capital, announces CM Jagan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that Visakhapatnam will be the state’s new capital in the coming days. The Chief Minister said that he would also be shifting base to Visakhapatnam in the coming months.

“Visakhapatanam is going to be our capital in the days to come. I will myself be shifting to Visakhapatnam as well in the next few months. We are organising our global investor summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4,” the Chief Minister said addressing an event today.

Also Read

The Chief Minister further made a strong pitch for investments in Andhra Pradesh and said that the investors’ summit next month will provide a window for global investors to come and see for themselves first-hand how easy it is to do business in the state.

More Stories on
Andhra Pradesh

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:00 IST