Visakhapatnam to be new Andhra Pradesh capital, announces CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that Visakhapatnam will be the state’s new capital in the coming days. The Chief Minister said that he would also be shifting base to Visakhapatnam in the coming months.

“Visakhapatanam is going to be our capital in the days to come. I will myself be shifting to Visakhapatnam as well in the next few months. We are organising our global investor summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4,” the Chief Minister said addressing an event today.

The Chief Minister further made a strong pitch for investments in Andhra Pradesh and said that the investors’ summit next month will provide a window for global investors to come and see for themselves first-hand how easy it is to do business in the state.