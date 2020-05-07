Visakhapatnam LG Polymer Gas Leak updates: 3 dead, several sick after major gas leak at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes & breathing difficulties.

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leak News Update: As many as three persons, including a child, have died after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, ANI reported. Visakhapatnam. The Chemical gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes & breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances reach spot.

The Indian express reported that scores of people reported sick on Thursday morning after the gas leakage was reported from the chemical plant of LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam.

(More Details awaited)