Visakhapatnam crane collapse video: 11 killed at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh; Watch

Vizag crane collapse kills 11. Image: Video grab/ANI

A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, leading to the death of 11 people, ANI reported Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand as saying today. Commenting on the incident, Vizag District Collector said, “A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We have also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration.”

The incident took place at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises. A video of the mishap was tweeted by news agency ANI. It shows a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed on the ground during a trial run with a loud thud.

Vinay Chand said four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency. It is said it is the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told PTI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the crane collapse incident, Andhra Pradesh CM’s Office said.