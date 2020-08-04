  • MORE MARKET STATS

Visakhapatnam blast updates: Explosion reported at Vijayshree pharma company

By: |
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 1:52 PM

Explosion reported at Vijayshree Pharma Company in Rambilli Zone SEZ of Visakhapatnam.

Representational pic.

An explosion has been reported at Vijayshree Pharma Company in Rambilli Zone SEZ of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. The situation, however, is under control now.

Earlier in July, at least four people were injured when a fire broke out in a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam leading to a massive explosion. It was third such incident in the district in two months.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

