Virushka set fitness goals this time! Anushka Sharma accepts hubby Virat Kohli’s challenge; posts video on Twitter

How can Bollywood leading lady Anushka Sharma not take a lead when hubby Virat Kohli has already taken the plunge! We are talking about the #FitnessChallenge that is going viral on social media. Celebrities from all spheres — be it, sports, politics or cinema — are coming in support of #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign. Yesterday, the challenge was accepted by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli who was seen doing butt planks in a video post tweeted by the swashbuckling batsman. He then challenged Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi and former captain MS Dhoni to take the challenge.

And now, in less than a day, Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma has also jumped into the fitness bandwagon. Anushka took to Twitter and posted a video of her lifting weights this morning. Anushka said in the video that she has accepted Virat’s challenge and is up to perform her favourite workout i.e. weightlifting. In the 54 second video, Anushka is seen doing rigorous weight training for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign. “I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay,” tweeted Anushka.

This is not the first time that Virat and Anushka have given couple goals. From donning the same jerseys to planting saplings in Sri Lanka, the couple who got married in December last year, have been very enthusiastic about doing activities together. The fitness challenge is another addition to the couple’s bunch.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, came up with the unique #FitnessChallenge for the nation. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s fitness, Rathore took to his Twitter handle and urged Indian citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. Rathore uploaded a video message and was also seen doing push-ups in the video. The union minister had challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal to take up the challenge.

Taking #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign forward, Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted his video. “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” Virat tweeted.

This morning, Prime Minister Modi accepted his challenge and said he will be posting his video soon. “Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” PM Modi said on his Twitter handle.