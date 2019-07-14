Virender Sehwag’s wife files forgery complaint against business partners

Virender Sehwag with wife Aarti. (Source: Aarti Sehwag Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti Sehwag has filed a complaint against her business partners of forging her signature to get a loan of Rs 4.5 crore, police said Saturday. In her complaint, Aarti has alleged that her partners at SMGK Argo Export influenced a company by using her husband’s name and took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from it after forging her signature, they said.

She alleged that they later defaulted in payment of the loan, police said.

“Her partners hatched a conspiracy and approached Lakhanpal Promoters and Builder Pvt Ltd to take a loan of Rs 4.5 crore. They approached the creditor without any knowledge and consent of her,” the complaint stated.

While approaching the creditor, the accused, in order to get the loan, used the name of her husband Virender Sehwag to show credibility of the firm and influenced the creditors and availed a loan of Rs 4.5 crore, the FIR stated.

In order to take the loan, they forged her signatures and also issued two postdated cheques to the firm, Arti said in her complaint.

When they failed to return the loan, the firm took the case to court, following which she came to know about the loan and later found out that her signature has been forged, police said.