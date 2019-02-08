Virender Sehwag won’t contest Lok Sabha elections

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 8:59 PM

During the past few days, several media reports claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the BJP to take on Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time MP from Rohtak.

Virender Sehwag, Sehwag LS elections, elections 2019, 2019 election, general elections, Virender Sehwag newsVirender Sehwag asserted that he is not keen to contest elections.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag Friday rejected media reports speculating him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Rohtak. During the past few days, several media reports had claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the BJP to take on Congress’ Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time MP from Rohtak.

State BJP President Subhash Barala had, however, denied these reports. Sehwag said on Friday that such rumours were circulated even at the time of the 2014 parliamentary polls.

He asserted that he is not keen to contest elections.

“Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam#5YearChallenge,” Sehwag tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Virender Sehwag won’t contest Lok Sabha elections
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition