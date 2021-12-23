‘Virasat bhi, vikas bhi’: PM Modi’s new pitch for double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh

In a veiled reference to opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said that some people get hurt when he talks about the power of the “double-engine” government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and also laid the foundation stone for ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’. He also distributed rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ to over 20 lakh residents. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the previous governments headed by Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress. He also said that the BJP government is not only preserving the heritage but also working for the development of the state at the same time.

“The difference between what the people of Uttar Pradesh received during the earlier governments and what the people of UP are getting from our government today is clear. We are not only furthering our heritage but are also developing Uttar Pradesh,” PM Modi.

In a veiled reference to opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that some people get hurt when he talks about the power of the “double-engine” government and development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. “These people have seen UP politics only with the lens of caste, sect and religion and don’t want the state to develop or have its own identity…These people never wanted UP to develop and become modern. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, houses for the poor, gas connections, toilets, they do not consider these as development. The language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is out of their syllabus. Mafiawad and pariwarwad exist in their syllabus. Illegal occupation of houses and lands are also a part of their syllabus,” alleged PM Modi.

PM Modi said that these people have problems with the development of Purvanchal but the BJP continues to receive the people’s blessings as the opposition’s anger touches the sky. Raising the issue of cows, he said that some people have created such a situation that talking about cows and cow dung is considered a crime. “Cows may be a crime for some people, for us cows are like our mother,” said PM Modi.