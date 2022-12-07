Viramgam (Gujarat) Election Result 2022: Date, time, key constituencies – Here’s all you need to know

The two phases of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on December 5. Polling in first phase of the election took place on December 1 and polling for the second phase took place on December 5. The results for both the phases are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, December 8. One of the 182 assembly constituencies, Viramgam falls under the Ahmedabad district and has 3,02,734 eligible voters. Out of the total voters, over 1,56,000 were male, over 1,46,700 were female and four registered voters were of the third gender.

The Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai won this constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections. Bhikhabhai defeated BJP candidate Dr Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel by a margin of 6,548. Overall, INC had a vote share of 41.02% in the previous election.

Viramgam Election Results 2022: When and where to watch

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 at around 8 am. The results will be announced accordingly. To track the results, you can tune in to multiple news channels or follow the result day live coverage on financialexpress.com

Viramgam Election Results 2022: Key constituencies to look out for

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting against INC’s Amee Yajnik at the Ghatlodia constituency, making it an important seat to watch. Jamnagar North, where India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is representing the BJP, is also one of the key constituencies. Rivaba is contesting against Congress leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP’s candidate Karsan Karmur.

The other key constituencies to keep an eye on will be Viramgam, Morbi, Gandhinagar South Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Chhota Udaipur, Jalalpore, Navsari, Rajkot, Bardoli and Limbayat, among others.

Viramgam Election Results 2022: Candidates

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Shahpur are BJP’s Hardik Bharatbhai Patel, Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor from AAP, Chetanji Meruji Thakor from Garvi Gujarat Party, Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark from Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena, Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai from Indian National Congress, Kirit Rathod, Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai, Mahendra K Chauhan, Mirza Abid Alibhai, Virambhai Talpadakoli, Ko Pa Sukhabhai Karmanbhai and Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel are Independent candidates, Trentiya Rakeshkumar Arvindbhai from Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party and Nareshbhai Rajabhai Bhamani from Vyavastha Parivartan Party.