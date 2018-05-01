Viral video: Why this Bengaluru cop threw shoe at these bikers?

The viral video shows a busy road in the city, a very common scene in the morning.

In a strange incident, a traffic cop was caught on camera hurling his show on two bike borne men in Bengaluru. The video that has gone viral shows both the men were not wearing a helmet. The viral video shows a busy road in the city, a very common scene in the morning. Two bike-borne boys try to overtake some of the vehicles before a traffic policeman on duty notices them and throws his shoe on them, perhaps for not wearing a helmet. It seems the fact that both were not wearing any helmet angered the constable.

The video starts with two men trying to overtake some of the vehicles when suddenly they were noticed by the traffic constable. Soon noticing them, the cop bends down to take off his show before the horrific act. Two bikers, who were later identified as students did not wait for checking.

Even, while the students have not filed any complaint, the cop on duty has been suspended. Reportedly, an enquiry has also been ordered. The entire video was uploaded by one Rishabh Chatterjee on YouTube.

In March, a video had come to light showing a man in the national capital who allegedly violated traffic rule is seen getting thrashed on the streets of Delhi by the Delhi Traffic Police officials. The video was shared by many on Social Media sites and WhatsApp.

The incident occurred near Patel Nagar Metro Station where a man allegedly was riding a two-wheeler without wearing any helmet. After Delhi Traffic Police asked him to stop, the man reportedly tried to escape from the spot after traffic police personnel took the surprising step. The man was accompanied by a woman who was seen begging for mercy.