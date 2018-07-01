Viral video: Unnao redux! Bhadohi man allegedly dies of UP police torture, daughters seek justice

The family members alleged that the policemen beat both the brothers and put them in the lock-up. (Representative image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh police have again come under scrutiny, after a video of a girl claiming her father’s death due to alleged torture in custody went viral. The video shows the elder daughter of Ramji accusing the policemen of beating up her father and uncle. The incident has been reported from Bhadohi town of Uttar Pradesh. According to family members of deceased, Ramji Mishra (48) came to the police station around 10 am on June 29, following a dispute with his brother, Ashok.

The family members alleged that the policemen beat both the brothers and put them in the lock-up. Later, Ramji complained of uneasiness and fell unconscious. He was then taken to a hospital, but declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Bhadohi district magistrate on June 30 ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of the man at Gopiganj police station that led to his death on Friday.

However, the Superintendent of Police of Bhadohi, Sachindra Patel, has denied the allegations of custodial torture.

Patel said, “The two brothers had an argument over property issue on Friday morning. When the matter aggravated, they came to the Gopiganj police station. But after some time the health condition of the elder brother deteriorated and he was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. We have started an inquiry and stern action would be taken if anyone is found responsible for the death. We have also come to know that Ramji already had some prior health problems. He added that besides ordering a police inquiry, the station officer of the Gopiganj police station, Sunil Verma, has been removed. The district magistrate, Rajendra Prasad, has already ordered a probe into the incident, The Indian Express reported.

Moreover, in April 2018, UP Police faced severe criticism after the death of the father of a rape victim in the police custody. That incident was reported from Unnao. Then a woman had protested outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. Her father, Pappu Singh, around 50, died the next day in police custody. However, the family alleged that he was murdered by Kuldeep Singh.