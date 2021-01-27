Viral Video: Farmers confront Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu before he flees

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu (File photo)

A video of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu has gone viral, a day after he was accused of instigating farmers for vandalising the Red Fort. In the widely shared video on social media, Sidhu can be seen confronted by a group of farmers on a tractor while making a video. He jumps off the tractor and is chased by farmers hurling abuses at him.

Deep Sidhu is in the eye of a storm for being present among the protesters who put up a religious flag atop the Red Fort on January 26. Several farmers’ bodies have blamed him for inciting protesters to head towards the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on the Republic Day.

The farmers’ bodies have also accused Sidhu (36) of allegedly trying to defame the farmers’ peaceful agitation against the agriculture reforms introduced by the Central government last year. Ever since Sidhu joined the farmers’ agitation, he has been accused of being an “agent” of the Central government.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has defended the action of protesters at the Red Fort. He has said that the protesters did not remove the national flag and they had put up the ”Nishan Sahib” flag as a symbolic protest.

“Deep Sidhu is an agent of the government and he did it at the behest of the Centre to defame the farmers’ agitation,” news agency PTI quoted Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan as saying on Wednesday.

PROFANITY ALERT: Watch farmers confronting BJP stooge Deep Sidhu. He was the one who created violence at Red Fort & tried to laid seige. He panics and runs away as farmers question his motive. Why he hasn’t been arrested? Why he was allowed to escape after he created violence? pic.twitter.com/HfDPKmdQtu — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 27, 2021

“He took youth towards the Red Fort by misleading them. We never allowed people like Deep Sidhu at our stage. We knew that he could bring disrepute to the agitation. We never trusted him,” Kokrikalan was further quoted as saying.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni also condemned the action of Deep Sidhu, saying there was no plan of the farmers to go to the Red Fort. “Whatever Deep Sidhu has done, we condemn it in the strongest possible words and we feel that he was an agent of the government. He always speaks against the farmer leaders and incites people against them,” Chaduni said in a video message. He stressed that farmers did not have any plan to go to the Red Fort.