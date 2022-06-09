Viral Video: Elderly couple begs to collect Rs 50,000 ‘bribe’ to get son’s body from Bihar hospital; top official refutes charge

A heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media in which an elderly couple can be seen begging on the streets of Bihar’s Samastipur to arrange money “to get their son’s body released from a government hospital”. The couple alleged that an employee of Sadar Hospital allegedly asked them to pay Rs 50,000 to release the son’s body.

“Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we’ve received a call that my son’s body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son’s body. We’re poor people, how can we pay this amount?” Deceased’s father Mahesh Thakur was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

However, Additional District Magistrate Vinay Kumar Rai said that an investigation was done and it was found that the whole matter was wrongly put.

Calling it an attempt to tarnish district administration’s image, Rai said that the body was in police custody and it was not be released before 72 hours and the mortuary staff had told the parents that even if they are paid Rs 50,000, they would not be able to hand over the body.

Civil Surgeon, Samastipur, Dr SK Chaudhary had on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. “We will certainly take strict action in this matter. Those found responsible will not be spared,” he said.