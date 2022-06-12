Violent protests on Prophet remark: No place for violence in democracy, says Union minister Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said there is “no place for violence in a democracy”, apparently referring to recent violent protests in several parts of the country against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

Cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states where people held massive protests after Friday prayers demanding the arrest of former BJP spokespersons Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Speaking to reporters here, Information and Broadcasting minister said, “There is no place for violence in a democracy. Everybody should get an opportunity to put his point of view in a democracy. And when the problems can be resolved through talks, then there is no place for stone-pelting, arson and unruly behaviour.” Leaders or organisations should not add fuel to the fire, he stressed.

The Union minister said law and order is a state subject and in order to maintain it, they should take strict possible action against the rioters.

He claimed violent protests are being deliberately planned to vitiate the atmosphere in the state and in the country.

“During corona pandemic, as compared to other countries, India has performed very well. Be it 193 crore vaccinations, giving free rations to 80 crore poor people continuously for 28 months or bringing back 23,000 students under Operation Ganga from Ukraine. The economy has been strengthened further, and India, the world’s fastest growing economy is moving ahead with 8.7 per cent. The GST collections have reached 1.5 lakh crore,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Thakur participated in a cleanliness programme at the KD Singh Babu Stadium here, and contributed in cleaning the area.

The cleanliness drive launched by the NDA government has changed a lot in the country and has also changed the mindset of the people, the minister said.

He also flagged off the Fit India Run from Hazratganj to KD Singh Babu Stadium, and participated in it to increase the awareness about health among the youths.

The Union minister also garlanded the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar located in Hazratganj area of the state capital.

He later participated in a function of Nehru Yuva Kendra and Sports Authority of India at the stadium.

Thakur also said that Clean India is the key to fit and powerful India, while addressing the youth at the stadium.

The Union minister also said that at a time when the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, “we should develop a culture of sports and fitness in India”.

He said the government is also trying to provide all facilities to the players.