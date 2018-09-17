Violence rocks JNU hours after United Left alliance sweeps poll; Left, ABVP trade charges

Violence rocks JNU hours after United Left alliance sweeps poll

Barely hours after the election result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union declared, clashes were reported between the students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-wing groups from the varsity campus. The newly elected president of JNUSU N Sai Balaji said that he was beaten up in the early hours on Monday by members of ABVP. Balaji alleged that ABVP members also attacked them when a PCR (Police Control Room) vehicle was taking them away from the varsity campus.

However, ABVP members claimed that they were thrashed by the Left-backed AISA (All India Students’ Association) members. Speaking to The Hindu, an ABVP spokesperson said that they were attacked by the criminals hiding as champions of Communist ideology. “The targeted violent attacks by the Left on ABVP students is a clear sign of an evil design unfolding in the campus. AISA-SFI and their allies have decided to turn things ugly in the JNU campus. Left wants turmoil in the campus. Left organisations do not appear satisfied with their win in the elections, which they got amid some serious breaches by the Election Committee and are turning more and more aggressive and violent,” the ABVP spokesperson said.

Both sides have registered a police complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station. Speaking to news agency PTI, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Southwest) said the situation in the varsity is under control. “The PCR got calls about a scuffle between students in JNU around 3 am. Subsequently, we had a discussion with university authorities, students and professors,” reports PTI.

The police officer further said that legal action will be taken on the basis of merit. “Complaints have been received in Vasant Kunj (North) police station. Legal action is being taken on merit. The situation is under control and normal. Police arrangements are in place,” said Arya, reports PTI.

On Sunday, the united alliance of Left parties swept the JNUSU polls, winning all prominent posts including President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. N Sai Balaji was elected as the President, Sarika Chaudhary as the Vice President, Aejaz Ahmed Rather as the General Secretary and Amutha Jayadeep as the Joint Secretary.

N Sai Balaji bagged 2,161 votes while Sarika Choudhary bagged 2,692 votes, Aejaj Ahmed polled 2,423 votes and Amutha bagged 2,047 votes. The United Left alliance consists of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

More than 5,000 students had cast their votes on Friday. Apart from Left parties, other candidates in the fray were from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the RSS, the Congress-affiliated NSUI and BAPSA.