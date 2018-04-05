Violence hits West Bengal ahead of Panchayat elections: Man killed, BJP blames TMC ‘goons’ for attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that the man, identified as 35-year-old Marnu, was their nominee for the upcoming panchayat polls.

A man identified as Ajit Murmu was hacked to death on Wednesday outside the block development officer’s (BDO) office in the Ranibandh area of Bankura, West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that the man, identified as 35-year-old Marnu, was their nominee for the upcoming panchayat polls in the area and had gone to the Ranibandh area of Bankura in order to file his nomination.

While the police is yet to confirm Murmu’s party affiliation or the identity of the attackers, BJP local leader Abhijit Mondal has alleged that Trinamool Congress workers had attacked the victim outside the BDO office with sharp objects and also hurled a bomb at him.

“He was coming out of the BDO office when TMC workers attacked him with a sharp weapon. Later they also hurled a bomb,” The Indian Express quoted Mondal as saying. Sukhendu Hira, SP (Bankura), said that a person named Ajit Murmu died today. “He left his house around 10 am and was injured in violence near the BDO office. He was taken to Bankura Medical College and Hospital, where he died,” the official said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Ranibandh police station by the family members of the victim, while a case is yet to be registered. Raju Banerjee and Sanjay Singh, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretaries are set to visit Murmu’s house today.

This is not the first time when BJP has blamed TMC for an attack. The party along with CPM and Congress have alleged that TMC was attacking their candidates across the state. In one such incident, BJP workers alleged that TMC-backed goons had fired guns and hurled bombs in North Dinajpur. Biswajit Lahiri, a local BJP leader said, “They fired shots in broad daylight… It was barely 100 metres from the BDO office, yet no policemen were seen.”