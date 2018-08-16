Violence erupts in Bihar when cow vigilantes tried to force closure of an unlicensed slaughter house

A mob gathered at the spot and began moving menacingly towards the activists, who rushed to a police outpost nearby

Violence erupted today when cow vigilantes tried to force closure of an unlicensed slaughter house in a remote part of the district, prompting the police to fire in the air and burst tear gas shells for bringing the situation under control, official sources said.

The incident took place in Bishanpur locality under Kochadhaman police station area where activists, including a woman, of NGO “Gau Gyan Foundation” asked those running an illegal abattoir to shut shop, a statement issued from the office of District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said.

A mob gathered at the spot and began moving menacingly towards the activists, who rushed to a police outpost nearby and locked themselves inside. When the SHO Abhay Kumar tried to pacify the crowd he was heckled and his uniform ripped apart.

As the mob went on the rampage, setting vehicles parked inside the premises on fire, senior officials including the DM and Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish rushed to the spot.

Lathi charge, firing gunshots in the air and bursting of teargas shells were resorted to by the police personnel to quell the mob which fought a pitched battle.

Local Congress MP Asrarul Haq Qasmi, Kochadhaman MLA Master Mujahid Alam and AIMIM state president Akhtarul Imam also reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry mob.

A flag march was also taken out by police, which was assisted by a battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The statement issued by the DM’s office added that those involved in vandalism and arson at the police outpost would be identified and action will be taken against them once situation was brought fully under control.

Kisanganj is in the northeastern part of Bihar bordering with the West Bengal.