‘Violence, corruption and goondaism part of governance’: WB Governor compares Mamata Banerjee with autocracy of ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that democratic values are being diluted under Mamata Banerjee rule in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has once again come down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Releasing his first YouTube video to mark the completion of his first year in office, Dhankar compared the state’s governance to the dictatorship depicted by Satyajit Ray in 1980 movie Hirak Rajar Deshe (Land of the Diamond King).

He said that the past one year has been both ‘memorable’ and ‘painful’. Criticising the Banerjee government, he said violence, corruption and hegemony goondaism under police protection has become part of governance in the state.

“I am sure Satyajit Ray would have never imagined a day he depicted in his movie (Hirak Rajar Deshe) to happen someday in the state of West Bengal,” the Governor said in his video message.

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’ was a political satire against state oppression. The film showed a king who was obsessed with diamonds and used to subject people to inhuman slavery. The king was ousted after a mass revolution.

“The real change people are waiting for…” the Governor said in the 7.47-minute long video.

Dhankar alleged that democratic values are being diluted in the state. He said women’s rights have been compromised and fear of operation by police is all pervasive.

“I am tirelessly working to secure authentic, democratic governance,” he said.

Dhankhar had assumed charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019. He has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee on several issues including the handling of the coronavirus situation, TMC’s minority appeasement politics and violence against opposition parties leaders.

Meanwhile, state minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja has dared the Governor to prove his remark wherein he claimed that women rights are being compromised in West Bengal. The Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister said that the Governor has no idea how empowered women are in the state and what Mamata Banerjee government has done for their upliftment.

“He talks of Bengali Asmita and then shames Bengal in public. If he has facts then he should prove it or it’s a generic comment which doesn’t have a testimony of truth. We have been working tirelessly even during this COVID period to save women from acts of crime and violence,” the minister said.