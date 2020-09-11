  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vinoba Bhave, Swami Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:52 PM

PM Modi also urged youngsters to read the text of Vivekanand's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark September 11 for India. He referred to the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda’s famous address in Chicago to say both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.

“Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago. These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity,” Modi said.

Paying tribute to Bhave on his 125th birth anniversary, he tweeted, “In 1918 Mahatma Gandhi wrote about Bhave that ‘I do not know in what terms to praise you. Your love and your character fascinate me and so also your self-examination. I am not fit to measure your worth’.”

The Prime Minister also noted that the world remembers 9/11 (September 11) for the dastardly terror attack in the USA. He said if humans had walked on the path of Bhave’s slogan of ‘Jai Jagat’ and Vivekananda’s nineteenth century message of universal brotherhood, the destruction would not have occurred.

He said that Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 address perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India’s ethos and the values.

“The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in the US. If only humankind had walked on the path of ‘Jai Jagat’ given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda’s message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred,” he said.

