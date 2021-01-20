Vinay Reddy: Meet the Indian-American behind US President Joe Biden’s forward-looking inaugural speech

Vinay Reddy is an alumnus of the Ohio State University College of Law. He graduated from Miami University and specialises in political science and philosophy. (File)

Joe Biden is all set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States today. Biden, in his maiden address to the United States, is expected to deliver a forward-looking speech. After the US capitol riot incidence, the whole world will be closely watching Biden’s inaugural speech. His address is said to be themed around unity.

According to Biden’s advisors, after swearing-in as the US President, Biden is expected to speak about the need to bring the country together in his around half-an-hour long speech.

The brains behind Biden’s speech are being led by Indian-American Vinay Reddy. Notably, Biden was Vice President from 2013 to 2017 during the Barack Obama regime and Reddy was his chief speechwriter even then.

Vinay Reddy was raised in Dayton city of Ohio. He has been to Miami University and Moritz College of Law. Even during this campaign, Biden had named Vinay Reddy and Carlyn Reichel as his campaign’s speechwriter.

Reddy is an alumnus of the Ohio State University College of Law. He graduated from Miami University and specialises in political science and philosophy.

It is the first time that an Indian-American has been appointed as a presidential speechwriter. The Office of Speechwriting comes under presidential departments in the White House. It is responsible for researching and writing speeches for the incumbent US President. The speechwriters are the voices behind historic presidential speeches.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Biden’s team has been drafting his inaugural speech since the beginning of his presidential transition in November. The report quoted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying that Biden wants to use the moment to call Americans to unity.

Mike Donilon is supervising Biden’s inaugural speech content. He has been Biden’s long-time adviser. During his campaign, Biden had hired Michael Sheehan’s firm. The firm is known for preparing President Clinton’s speech and President Obama’s famous Democratic National Convention speech in 2004.