Vinai Saxena appointed Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was on Monday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, days after Anil Baijal stepped down from the post citing “personal reasons”.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read a statement of Press Secretary to the President.

In a surprise move last week, Baijal had resigned from his post after serving a tenure of over 5 years and four months. A retired civil servant, Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

His tenure was marked by regular run-ins with the AAP-led Delhi government. The biggest face-off happened in 2018 when CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet of ministers sat on a dharna in Baijal’s office, alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not working in tandem with elected officials. He was also at loggerheads with the government over the implementation of the doorstep delivery of services and ration schemes.

The post of Delhi L-G has been a major flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the Centre, over the sharing of powers between the state and central government.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that Delhi’s lieutenant governor doesn’t have independent decision-making powers. It also said the Delhi government can legislate on all issues but a trio which includes land, and law and order.