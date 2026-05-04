Viluppuram Villupuram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Abinaya Ponnivalavan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Akbar Ali P IND Awaited
Arumugam M IND Awaited
Balamurugan N IND Awaited
Kumaran R Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Lakshmanan K IND Awaited
Lakshmanan R DMK Awaited
Lakshmanan R S/O Ramachandran IND Awaited
Lakshmanan R S/O Ramanujam IND Awaited
Mohamed Ali Jinna M IND Awaited
Mohan C IND Awaited
Mohanraj N Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Murugan S BSP Awaited
Nagarajan P Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Praveen Kumar R IND Awaited
Raghul R IND Awaited
Rajkumar S IND Awaited
Raman K IND Awaited
Rayar K IND Awaited
Vijaya D IND Awaited
Vijaya K IND Awaited
Vijaya M W/O Moorthy IND Awaited
Vijaya M W/O Murugan IND Awaited
Vijayasureshbabu AIADMK Awaited
Counting of votes for the Villupuram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Villupuram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 86.66% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Villupuram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Villupuram with a margin of 14868 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Villupuram assembly elections?

Villupuram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Lakshmanan R Shanmugam C Ve 14868
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Lakshmanan R
2016
AIADMK-flag
Shanmugam C Ve
2011
AIADMK-flag
C.ve. Shanmugam

Villupuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Villupuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.