Villagers mourn death of 130-year-old crocodile Gangaram in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 5:51 PM

Villagers in Bawa Mohtara village in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh mourned the death of around 130-year-old crocodile named 'Gangaram’.

Gangaram was deeply revered by the villagers. (Representational Image)

Villagers in Bawa Mohtara village in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh mourned the death of around 130-year-old crocodile named ‘Gangaram’. The villagers buried him with love and full respect with people from surrounding villages gathering to attend Gangaram’s funeral and pay their tributes.

Gangaram was deeply revered by the villagers. The villagers said they would construct a temple in the memory of Gangaram and reiterated that their bond with the crocodile was very deep. They were also very friendly with Gangaram.

According to the villagers, Gangaram never harmed anyone even when anyone came into crocodile’s way. They used to share the same pond. While villagers used the pond to fetch water for various purposes, it was the feeding place for Gangaram, who feeds on fishes present in the pond.

Police and administration arrived at the spot after villagers informed them of Gangaram’s death.

